MTSU Unveils New State-of-the-Art Turf at Floyd Stadium

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. – MTSU Athletics is proud to announce the installation of state-of-the-art synthetic turf at Floyd Stadium ahead of the 2025 football season — featuring a prominent field logo from Murfreesboro Medical Clinic & SurgiCenter (MMC) as part of an expanded partnership between the two local institutions.

MTSU Athletics partnered with Warner Athletic, a local athletic field building company based in Smyrna, Tenn., to install the new turf system. Warner is a distributor for Shaw Sports Turf and performs high end athletic field projects throughout the southeast.

This collaboration builds on an existing relationship that already includes MMC’s branding on the playing surface at Murphy Center, home to MTSU men’s and women’s basketball. The presence of the MMC logo on both signature athletic venues underscores a shared commitment to Blue Raider student-athletes and to enhancing the fan experience across all programs.

“We’re excited to install one of the most innovative and sustainable turf systems available, while also celebrating the growing partnership with Murfreesboro Medical Clinic,” said Director of Athletics Chris Massaro . “MMC is deeply rooted in our community and has been an incredible supporter of Blue Raider Athletics. Expanding their visibility to Floyd Stadium reflects that shared commitment to excellence — not just in athletics, but in service to our region.”

The new Shaw Sports Turf system installed by Warner Athletic includes:

Shaw NXTPlay Pad – a shock-absorbing performance pad made from recycled turf, designed to reduce impact injuries and enhance athlete safety.

– a shock-absorbing performance pad made from recycled turf, designed to reduce impact injuries and enhance athlete safety. Shaw GameOn Legion 2.0 (2″) – a hybrid turf with patented manufacturing technology that tufts all lines, logos, and hash marks directly into the surface. This minimizes seams, maximizes durability, and allows for elite-level design precision.

– a hybrid turf with patented manufacturing technology that tufts all lines, logos, and hash marks directly into the surface. This minimizes seams, maximizes durability, and allows for elite-level design precision. Natural Play System Infill – a 100% organic infill blend of Silica Sand, Saf Shell, and Geo Fill, eliminating SBR crumb rubber. This system enhances playability and significantly reduces on-field temperatures, contributing to both performance and environmental responsibility.

For MMC, the new field presence is a strategic and symbolic move. Their logos will be featured prominently on both the north and south ends of the field, offering consistent brand exposure to thousands of fans in attendance, as well as through national television broadcasts and social media platforms throughout the season.

“At Murfreesboro Medical Clinic, our mission is centered on care — care for our patients, our community, and our future,” said Joey Peay, CEO of Murfreesboro Medical Clinic. “Supporting MTSU and its student-athletes is a natural extension of that mission. We’re proud to have our logo on the field at Floyd Stadium, just as we are on the court at Murphy Center. This partnership reflects our pride in Murfreesboro and our continued investment in the health, success, and visibility of our hometown university.”

The Blue Raiders will host Austin Peay on Aug. 30 to open the 2025 season and tickets are available at GoBlueRaiders.com/tickets. Kickoff is set for 6 PM.

