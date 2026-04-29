Predators Sign Vitali Pinchuk to One-Year, Entry-Level Contract

Nashville, Tenn. (April 27, 2026) – Nashville Predators General Manager Barry Trotz announced today that the team has signed forward Vitali Pinchuk to a one-year, entry-level contract for the 2026-27 season. More Sports News

Pinchuk, 24 (1/11/02), was third in the KHL in goals (31) and tied for sixth in points (66) in 2025-26, appearing in 65 games for Dinamo Minsk. The 6-foot-3, 203-pound center was additionally one of 10 KHL skaters to produce at a point-per-game rate and, in his fourth full season in the league, established career highs in goals, assists (35) and points. His accolades during the 2025-26 campaign included his third career selection to the KHL’s All-Star Game; 18 multi-point outings, featuring a four-point game on Jan. 4 at Traktor Chelyabinsk (1g-3a); and his first career hat trick on Sept. 24 vs. Torpedo Nizhny Novgorod. Pinchuk then paced his team in the playoffs with seven points (2g-5a) in eight games, helping Minsk reach the second round.

Undrafted, Pinchuk made his KHL debut in October 2020 and has gone on to record 145 points (73g-72a) in 252 career games – plus 22 points (9g-13a) in 28 postseason games – all with Dinamo Minsk. Before becoming a full-time KHL player, he won three consecutive Belarusian Extraleague titles with Metallurg Zhlobin from 2022-24 and earned the league’s Best Young Player Award as a rookie in 2020-21.

The Zhlobin, Belarus, native spent the 2019-20 season with the OHL’s Kingston Frontenacs, posting 34 points (13g-21a) in 54 games. Pinchuk has represented his country internationally on several occasions, including at the 2021 Division 1A World Junior Championship and the 2020 Division I World Junior Championship.

Become Smashville Loyal today! Full, Half and Quarter Season Ticket plans are available for the 2026-27 Nashville Predators season presented by Regions Bank. For more information, please call 615-770-7800, visit NashvillePredators.com or text PREDS to 833-453-2488 to begin receiving ticket offers directly to your phone.

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter! Email