4/29/26: Overcast with morning temps near 63, high of 72 expected, heavy rain likely later today with 87% chance.

Current conditions in Rutherford County at 6:51 AM show a temperature of 63.3°F with an overcast sky. Winds are coming in at 8.5 mph, and there is no precipitation recorded at this time.
Looking ahead to today, expect a high of 72.1°F with winds increasing to a maximum of 14.7 mph. There is a significant chance of rainfall today at 87%, with total expected precipitation of 0.38 in, indicating the likelihood of heavy rain at times.
Tonight, the temperature will drop to a low of 59.7°F, with winds tapering to around 9.7 mph. The chance of precipitation decreases significantly to 2%, but overcast conditions will persist.
No official weather warnings are currently active for this area.
Today's Details
7-Day Forecast
|Day
|High
|Low
|Conditions
|Wednesday
|72°F
|60°F
|Rain: heavy
|Thursday
|64°F
|49°F
|Overcast
|Friday
|66°F
|47°F
|Overcast
|Saturday
|63°F
|43°F
|Overcast
|Sunday
|64°F
|37°F
|Clear sky
|Monday
|75°F
|45°F
|Partly cloudy
|Tuesday
|69°F
|57°F
|Drizzle: light
Next 24 Hours
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