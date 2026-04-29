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Home Weather 4/29/26: Overcast with morning temps near 63, high of 72 expected, heavy...

4/29/26: Overcast with morning temps near 63, high of 72 expected, heavy rain likely later today with 87% chance.

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Source Staff
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Current conditions in Rutherford County at 6:51 AM show a temperature of 63.3°F with an overcast sky. Winds are coming in at 8.5 mph, and there is no precipitation recorded at this time.

Looking ahead to today, expect a high of 72.1°F with winds increasing to a maximum of 14.7 mph. There is a significant chance of rainfall today at 87%, with total expected precipitation of 0.38 in, indicating the likelihood of heavy rain at times.

Tonight, the temperature will drop to a low of 59.7°F, with winds tapering to around 9.7 mph. The chance of precipitation decreases significantly to 2%, but overcast conditions will persist.

No official weather warnings are currently active for this area.

Today's Details

High
72°F
Low
60°F
Wind
15 mph
Humidity
91%
UV Index
7.1 (High)
Precip
87% chance · 0.38 in
Now
63°F · feels 64°F
Sunrise
5:55am
Sunset
7:30pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Wednesday 72°F 60°F Rain: heavy
Thursday 64°F 49°F Overcast
Friday 66°F 47°F Overcast
Saturday 63°F 43°F Overcast
Sunday 64°F 37°F Clear sky
Monday 75°F 45°F Partly cloudy
Tuesday 69°F 57°F Drizzle: light

Next 24 Hours

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