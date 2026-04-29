4/29/26: Overcast with morning temps near 63, high of 72 expected, heavy rain likely later today with 87% chance.

Current conditions in Rutherford County at 6:51 AM show a temperature of 63.3°F with an overcast sky. Winds are coming in at 8.5 mph, and there is no precipitation recorded at this time.

Looking ahead to today, expect a high of 72.1°F with winds increasing to a maximum of 14.7 mph. There is a significant chance of rainfall today at 87%, with total expected precipitation of 0.38 in, indicating the likelihood of heavy rain at times.

Tonight, the temperature will drop to a low of 59.7°F, with winds tapering to around 9.7 mph. The chance of precipitation decreases significantly to 2%, but overcast conditions will persist.

No official weather warnings are currently active for this area.

Today's Details High 72°F Low 60°F Wind 15 mph Humidity 91% UV Index 7.1 (High) Precip 87% chance · 0.38 in Now 63°F · feels 64°F Sunrise 5:55am Sunset 7:30pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Wednesday 72°F 60°F Rain: heavy Thursday 64°F 49°F Overcast Friday 66°F 47°F Overcast Saturday 63°F 43°F Overcast Sunday 64°F 37°F Clear sky Monday 75°F 45°F Partly cloudy Tuesday 69°F 57°F Drizzle: light

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