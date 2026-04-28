Jordan McCullough Continues His Journey on American Idol

On Monday, April 27, the top seven “American Idol” contestants celebrated Taylor Swift’s hits by choosing a song to perform.

In addition, the contestants paid tribute to California with performances of songs associated with it. Comedian Nikki Glasser was the guest judge for this week’s episode. Judge Luke Bryan performed, but not a Taylor Swift song, his new song “Country and She Knows It.”

At the end of the show, only five contestants remained, with Murfreesboro resident Jordan McCullough taking his place in the top five and continuing his journey on American Idol. The top contestants moving forward, joining McCullough are Keyla Richardson, Braden Rumsfelt, Hannah Harper, and Chris Tungseth.

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McCollough kicked off the competition last night by performing Taylor Swift’s 2006 song “Tim McGraw.” After the performance, judge Lionel Richie said, “That is the way to put barbecue sauce on Taylor Swift.” He continued, “I love everything you did.”

For McCollough’s second performance of the night, he chose Bonnie Raitt’s “I Can’t Make You Love Me.” Carrie Underwood, American Idol judge, shared she felt his voice was truly blessed.

If McCullough continues to the top three, he will have a hometown visit in Murfreesboro.

City of Murfreesboro Parks and Recreation shared, “Murfreesboro! We want American Idol contestant and Murfreesboro native – Jordan McCullough -to make it to the Top 3 and get a hometown visit, so we can celebrate him right here in Murfreesboro. If he makes it to the Top 3 round (through tonight AND Monday, May 4th) the city will host a parade and a free concert in our downtown square on Main Street, scheduled for Wednesday, May 6th.”

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