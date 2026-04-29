Nashville SC Falls 1-0 to Tigres UANL

Nashville Soccer Club dropped the first leg of its Concacaf Champions Cup Semifinal 1-0 to Tigres UANL on Tuesday night at GEODIS Park, with a 60-minute weather delay preceding the match. The result leaves Nashville SC with work to do heading into the decisive second leg in Mexico. More Sports News

What Was the Final Score of Nashville SC vs. Tigres UANL?

Nashville SC fell 1-0 to Tigres UANL in the first leg of the Concacaf Champions Cup Semifinal on April 28, 2026, at GEODIS Park in Nashville. The match was preceded by a 60-minute weather delay before kickoff.

How Did Nashville SC Goalkeeper Brian Schwake Perform?

Goalkeeper Brian Schwake kept Nashville SC in contention with six critical saves on the night. The first-year starter has been a reliable presence between the posts, conceding just seven goals across 16 starts in all competitions this season. With away goals serving as the first tiebreaker in Champions Cup play, Schwake’s performance keeps Nashville SC’s chances very much alive.

When and Where Is the Nashville SC vs. Tigres UANL Second Leg?

Nashville SC will travel to Monterrey for the decisive second leg, taking on Tigres UANL at Estadio Universitario on Tuesday, May 5 at 8:30 p.m. CT. Nashville SC is no stranger to playing in Mexico, having defeated Club America 1-0 at historic Estadio Azteca in their first-ever match on Mexican soil during the Quarterfinal Round.

What Is Nashville SC’s Next MLS Match?

Before the second leg, Eastern Conference-leading Nashville SC returns to MLS action when it visits the Philadelphia Union on Saturday, May 2 at 6:30 p.m. CT at Subaru Park. The Boys in Gold will look to extend their winning streak to four consecutive MLS matches.

Source: Nashville SC

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