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Home Entertainment Harken Hall Garden Concert Series Kicks Off May 24 with Eight Nights...

Harken Hall Garden Concert Series Kicks Off May 24 with Eight Nights of Local Music

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photo from Harken Hall

The Harken Hall Garden Concert Series, presented by Yazoo, announces the 2026 lineup in the vibrant gardens at Harken Hall, featuring up-and-coming artists beginning Sunday, May 24.

The Harken Hall Garden Concert Series was launched last year and is designed to provide a stage for up-and-coming local musical talent. The garden at Harken Hall is the ideal location to shine a light on their music while entertaining locals at an affordable price.

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Garden Concert Series Lineup:

May 24
Heather Thomas Band

June 7th
Joel King of The Wild Feathers Garden Party

June 21
Brother Dusty

June 28
Luella

July 12
Jake Burman & Co.

July 26
Calloway and The Prickly Pears

August 9
Tennessee Woodpile

August 30
Little Hopes

Performances are on Sundays at 5:30 p.m. with doors opening at 5:00 p.m. The early evening events will be held in the Harken Hall Garden adjacent to the Hall where food is offered and fully-stocked bars featuring Yazoo beer and cider on tap.

Tickets are $10 in advance and are available at https://www.harkenhall.com/. Tickets at the door are $15. Harken Hall is located at 514 Madison Station Blvd, Madison, TN 37115, with complimentary parking.

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