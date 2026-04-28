Harken Hall Garden Concert Series Kicks Off May 24 with Eight Nights of Local Music

The Harken Hall Garden Concert Series, presented by Yazoo, announces the 2026 lineup in the vibrant gardens at Harken Hall, featuring up-and-coming artists beginning Sunday, May 24.

The Harken Hall Garden Concert Series was launched last year and is designed to provide a stage for up-and-coming local musical talent. The garden at Harken Hall is the ideal location to shine a light on their music while entertaining locals at an affordable price.

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Garden Concert Series Lineup:

May 24

Heather Thomas Band

June 7th

Joel King of The Wild Feathers Garden Party

June 21

Brother Dusty

June 28

Luella

July 12

Jake Burman & Co.

July 26

Calloway and The Prickly Pears

August 9

Tennessee Woodpile

August 30

Little Hopes

Performances are on Sundays at 5:30 p.m. with doors opening at 5:00 p.m. The early evening events will be held in the Harken Hall Garden adjacent to the Hall where food is offered and fully-stocked bars featuring Yazoo beer and cider on tap.

Tickets are $10 in advance and are available at https://www.harkenhall.com/. Tickets at the door are $15. Harken Hall is located at 514 Madison Station Blvd, Madison, TN 37115, with complimentary parking.

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