6 Live Shows this Week- April 27, 2026

Here are six live shows to see this week.
1Florence + The Machine
Saturday, May 2, 7:30 pm
Bridgestone Arena, 501 Broadway, Nashville
Florence + the Machine will bring The Everybody Scream Tour of North America to Nashville this week. CMAT will support the Nashville date.
Find tickets here.
2Raye
Wednesday, April 29, 7:30 pm
Ryman Auditorium, 116 Rep. John Lewis Way, Nashville
Three-time GRAMMY-nominated RAYE announced THIS TOUR MAY CONTAIN NEW MUSIC — a massive 40-date headline tour running from January 22 to May 12, 2026, stopping in Nashville this week.
Find tickets here.
3Bailey Zimmerman
Friday, May 1, 7 pm
Ascend Amphitheater, 310 1st Avenue S, Nashville
Bailey Zimmerman brings the “Different Night Same Rodeo” tour to the Ascend Amphitheater this weekend, kicking off the new season at the outdoor venue. Special guests will be Hudson Westbrook and Blake Whiten.
Find tickets here.
4Ethel Cain
Friday, May 1, 7 pm
FirstBank Amphitheater, 4525 Graystone Quarry Lane, Franklin
FirstBank Amphitheater opens this weekend with Ethel Cain’s “Willoughby Tucker Forever” tour in Franklin. Special guests will be 9 Million.
Find tickets here.
5Maddox Batson
Sunday, May 3, 7 pm
The Pinnacle, 910 Exchange Lane, Nashville
Country artist newcomer, Maddox Batson, brings the “Live Worldwide Tour to The Pinnacle this week. Special guest will be Timmy McKeever.
Find tickets here.
6Lainey Wilson at Symphony Fashion Show
Tuesday, April 28, 6 pm
Schermerhorn Symphony Center, One Symphony Place, Nashville
The Nashville Symphony and Symphony Fashion Show co-chairs, Marci Houff and Laura Kimbrell, announced that the reigning two-time CMA Entertainer of the Year, Lainey Wilson, will perform at the 2026 Symphony Fashion Show. The Symphony Fashion Show will also feature a runway presentation of the Fall 2026 collection from the legendary fashion house Oscar de la Renta.
Find tickets here.
More Tennessee Event Venue News
Please Join Our FREE Newsletter!