What to Expect When You Attend an Event at Nashville Symphony/Schermerhorn Symphony Center

Schermerhorn Symphony Center is home to the Nashville Symphony. Located at One Symphony Place in downtown Nashville, it sits steps away from Bridgestone Arena and the Country Music Hall of Fame.

The venue is named in honor of the late Maestro Kenneth Schermerhorn, who led the GRAMMY Award-winning Nashville Symphony for 22 years. The design was inspired by some of the world’s great concert halls, many built in Europe in the late 19th century. The building’s main venue, the 1,844-seat Laura Turner Concert Hall, is one of the few halls nationwide to feature natural interior light through 30 unique soundproof windows.

The building also has a public garden enclosed by a colonnade. Facing Hall of Fame Park across Fourth Avenue South, the garden is open to the public throughout the day and during concerts.

You must have a ticket to enter the Schermerhorn Symphony Center. To access your ticket(s) on your mobile device, visit the Upcoming Events page in your Nashville Symphony account. All of your scheduled concerts will appear on this page, along with a purple button to “View My Tickets”.

Children may attend any Nashville Symphony concert as long as they have a ticket –babies and toddlers are not allowed to attend an event without a paid ticket (no lap seats available). Symphony staff will ask parents to take disruptive children out of the concert hall*. For families with young children, we recommend the Nashville Symphony’s Family Series, which was created especially for audience members ages 3-9.

Guests may check their coats at one of several complimentary coat-check locations on each seating level. The most convenient is in the lounge located one floor below the Main Lobby.

All purses and bags are subject to search by Schermerhorn Symphony Center staff. When planning your trip to the Schermerhorn, please allow sufficient time and be prepared to have your bag searched upon entering the building.

Video cameras, recording devices, and flash photography are strictly prohibited in the concert hall or in any other space where a performance or rehearsal is taking place. Cameras with a detachable lens may only be used pending approval from the artist and the venue and will be subject to rules and restrictions.

No outside food or beverage is permitted inside Schermerhorn Symphony Center.

No weapons of any kind are permitted at Schermerhorn Symphony Center.

Accessible Seating: If you have a special accommodation request (e.g. wheelchair seating, medical needs) please let us know by using the comments section of your web order or by calling the box office with your instructions when placing your order. The concert hall in the Schermerhorn Symphony Center is equipped with wheelchair-accessible seating and assistive listening devices.

Restricted and Controlled Items

Audio recording devices

Video cameras

Laptops/tablets

Laser pointers

Monopods & tripods

Open flame

Backpacks & oversized bags

Outside food & beverage

Weapons of any kind

