Chicago-Based The Blueprint Underground Cocktail Bar Opens Soon in Nashville

The Underground Cocktail Club in Chicago, named “Hottest Nightclub” by Entertainment Weekly, is expanding to Nashville. This follows the success of its sister restaurant and event concept, Sunda New Asian, in The Gulch.

Emmy Award-winning TV personality, actor, and serial entrepreneur Billy Dec is evolving the name of his Award-Winning Chicago nightlife concept, Underground Cocktail Club, to include “The Blueprint.” Paying homage to the legacy of Printers Alley and the original print shop that stood on the same grounds 100 years ago, The Blue Print Supply Co., Dec celebrates the opening of “The Blueprint Underground Cocktail Club” on May 31st.

The Blueprint is hosting a Grand Opening on May 31st and June 1st 5pm – 3am.

A maverick in luxury hospitality, dining, and nightlife, Dec and The Underground team are incredibly excited to extend their 20+ year legacy in nightlife to Music City, contributing to and amplifying the rich, colorful history of the iconic Printers Alley. Highly anticipated and nationally recognized as the epicenter of entertainment, Dec’s venues are extraordinarily versatile, operating under one roof as upscale cocktail lounges, nightclubs, and live music venues, with the ability to host exciting opening acts, bands, DJs and experiential events — The Blueprint will be no exception.

The Blueprint is designed to showcase every type of event, live music performance, and artist imaginable. With fashion shows and international DJs to spotlighting local singer-songwriters of every genre, to culinary and cocktail experts on the horizon, The Blueprint is positioned to be a new hot spot for local creatives in the heart of downtown Nashville. Equipped with a vision of innovation and complete immersion, Dec and team are delivering revolutionary sound and lighting that rivals top international nightlife destinations and accommodates every type of nightlife connoisseur.

As a local Nashville resident of the last eight years, Dec says, “I’ve always been in awe and wonder around the legacy of Printers Alley, especially the incredibly colorful, disruptive, edgy, groundbreaking evolutions between 50’ish to 100+ years ago — its spirit of inspiration, unbridled creativity, expression, revelry, imagination.. sharing that with the world was of the utmost importance when we set out to create and elevate the level of upscale nightlife for local Nashville, that’s missing. Our hope is to be a new home and heartbeat for creatives and locals — somewhere to go that is in the middle of the action but tucked away from the heavy tourism spots, where you can create, play, meet like-minded friends and collaborators, “be yourself, become yourself.” We also wanted to pay homage to Printer’s rich history as a hub for print shops, publishers, and storytelling, to being the home for all genres from jazz to rock n roll (like Jimi Hendrix who rocked Printers often). “The Blueprint Supply Co.” was the actual name of the print shop that stood on our foundation and we pay respect to all who contributed to Printers history by naming it “The Blueprint.” There’s so much history to tell and history to make here. We can’t wait to share it with everyone in Nashville.”

A Chicago native, Dec has called Nashville ‘home’ for the last eight years and is committed to collaborating with local contractors, architects, and designers, drawing from Nashville’s incredible talent pool. Dec partnered with Nashville’s award-winning architecture, interiors, and construction firm, Powell, who has earned a reputation for setting the physical foundation for Nashville’s burgeoning restaurant and hospitality scene. Dec also collaborated with veteran nightclub designer Marc Dizon, who is responsible for the vision and design of top nightlife venues around the globe, including Hakkasan, Brooklyn Mirage, Marquee, One Oak, Cityfox, AMG Group, Caesars-Harrahs Resorts, Vikram Chatwal Hotels, The Butter Group, EMM, The Wright Venue Group Ireland, Aria Hospitality, and Hard Rock Hotel & Casinos.

An enthusiastic supporter and contributor to elevated hospitality and dining concepts moving to Music City, Dec opened his restaurant and entertainment venue, Sunda New Asian, in The Gulch in downtown Nashville in 2018. Dec and his team continually give back to the community by feeding those in need through ACM Lifting Lives, People Loving Nashville, Metro Nashville Public Schools, Country Music Association and the Touring Professionals Alliance, West Nashville Dream Center, Project Access, and PENCIL.

For more information, please visit www.BlueprintCocktailClub.com.

