OBITUARY: Asher Brantley Sullivan

In loving memory of Asher Brantley Sullivan, who tragically left us at the tender age of 10. Born on February 12th, 2014, he brought boundless joy and laughter into the lives of all who knew him. His infectious smile could light up even the darkest room, and his compassionate heart knew no bounds.

Asher was a bright soul with a curiosity for the world around him. He approached life with a sense of wonder and adventure, always eager to explore new places and learn new things. Asher was very proud to have visited all 50 states and 48 of the 63 US National Parks. Asher had also visited Mexico, the United Kingdom, Italy, and Ireland.

He touched the lives of many with his kindness, generosity, and unwavering spirit. His gentle nature and genuine empathy endeared him to all who had the privilege of knowing him. Asher will be remembered for his love of everyone and everything. He especially loved stuffed animals, anything “mini”, playing sports, and playing Gorilla Tag or Fortnite.

Though his time with us was far too short, Asher leaves behind a legacy of love and light that will continue to inspire us all. He will be deeply missed by his family, friends, and all who had the pleasure of crossing paths with him. In Asher’s 10 years on this Earth, he lived more of a life than many who have an entire lifetime to experience the world.

A memorial fund is being established in Asher’s honor. Details about that fund will be released by the family in the next few weeks.

May his beautiful soul rest in eternal peace, and may his memory continue to bring comfort and solace to those who mourn his loss. Asher was an organ donor and four recipients received the gift of further life from Asher’s gifts. Asher would have wanted it no other way.

Asher is survived by his parents James “Jimmy” and Kaycee Sullivan, brother Declan Sullivan, his grandparents Robert and Joan Barnes, Nancy Berlin, James and Cheryl Sullivan, his uncle Kevin Sullivan (Melissa) and his first cousins Ellie and Finley. He is preceded in death by his grandparent “Papa Bo” Floyd Berlin.

