Wendy’s Thin Mints Frosty Is Back with All-New Frosty Fusion

Wendy’s Thin Mints Frosty is back and available nationwide starting Feb. 16, 2026, giving fans two ways to enjoy the popular seasonal treat. As a licensed partner of Girl Scouts of the USA (GSUSA), Wendy’s is bringing back the Thin Mints Frosty Swirl and introducing the all-new Thin Mints Frosty Fusion. Both treats combine creamy Frosty with Thin Mint cookie flavor in every spoonful, and Girl Scouts will be selling cookies at participating Wendy’s locations during National Girl Scout Cookie Weekend, Feb. 20-22, and throughout Girl Scout Cookie season. Fans can find a participating Wendy’s restaurant at GirlScoutCookies.org.

What Are the Two Thin Mints Frosty Options at Wendy’s?

Frosty fans can choose between two distinct Thin Mints experiences this season. The all-new Thin Mints Frosty Fusion combines Wendy’s Vanilla Frosty with a rich, minty cookie crumble sauce and crushed Girl Scout Thin Mints cookies, delivering a chocolatey, minty experience with every creamy spoonful. The returning Thin Mints Frosty Swirl features Wendy’s Vanilla Frosty swirled and topped with a rich, minty cookie crumble sauce inspired by Girl Scout Thin Mints. Both options are also available with a Chocolate Frosty base.

Girl Scouts to Sell Cookies at Participating Wendy’s Locations

Wendy’s restaurants are opening their doors to Girl Scout troops, giving them space to sell cookies, connect with their communities, and build entrepreneurial skills. “We’re thrilled to be teaming up with Wendy’s once again to celebrate two icons coming together – the beloved Frosty and now the Frosty Fusion – in a way that delights fans and supports our girls,” said Wendy Lou, chief revenue officer of Girl Scouts of the USA. National Girl Scout Cookie Weekend runs Feb. 20-22, 2026, with cookie sales continuing at participating locations throughout the season.

Where to Find Wendy’s Thin Mints Frosty Near You

The Thin Mints Frosty Swirl and Thin Mints Frosty Fusion are available at Wendy’s locations nationwide beginning Feb. 16, 2026. Fans looking for Girl Scout Cookie sales at their local Wendy’s can visit GirlScoutCookies.org for participating restaurant locations and additional details.

Source: Restaurant News

