2/16/26: Clear Sky and Mild at 61°F in Rutherford County

As of 2:45 PM, Rutherford County is experiencing clear skies with a current temperature of 61.5°F. Winds are light at 3.5 mph and there has been no precipitation today.

Today saw temperatures peaking near 61.7°F after starting off at a cooler 42.8°F. The sky remained overcast through most of the day, with the highest winds reaching up to 9.2 mph. The chance of precipitation has remained at zero percent, with no rainfall recorded.

For tonight, the skies are expected to clear up, setting the stage for a cool evening with temperatures dropping to an expected low of 45°F. Winds will continue at a mild pace, up to 5 mph, with no precipitation anticipated.

Residents of Rutherford County can enjoy a calm and clear evening ahead, perfect for outdoor activities or a peaceful night in.

Today's Details High 62°F Low 43°F Wind 9 mph Humidity 60% UV Index 4.8 (Moderate) Precip 0% chance · 0 in Now 62°F · feels 60°F Sunrise 6:31am Sunset 5:28pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Monday 62°F 43°F Overcast Tuesday 58°F 44°F Overcast Wednesday 62°F 55°F Drizzle: light Thursday 71°F 60°F Drizzle: moderate Friday 65°F 49°F Drizzle: dense Saturday 52°F 37°F Rain showers: moderate Sunday 41°F 27°F Fog

Next 24 Hours Charts require JavaScript.

