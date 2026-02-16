Monday, February 16, 2026
No menu items!
Home Weather 2/16/26: Clear Sky and Mild at 61°F in Rutherford County

2/16/26: Clear Sky and Mild at 61°F in Rutherford County

By
Source Staff
-
0
17

As of 2:45 PM, Rutherford County is experiencing clear skies with a current temperature of 61.5°F. Winds are light at 3.5 mph and there has been no precipitation today.

Today saw temperatures peaking near 61.7°F after starting off at a cooler 42.8°F. The sky remained overcast through most of the day, with the highest winds reaching up to 9.2 mph. The chance of precipitation has remained at zero percent, with no rainfall recorded.

For tonight, the skies are expected to clear up, setting the stage for a cool evening with temperatures dropping to an expected low of 45°F. Winds will continue at a mild pace, up to 5 mph, with no precipitation anticipated.

Residents of Rutherford County can enjoy a calm and clear evening ahead, perfect for outdoor activities or a peaceful night in.

Today's Details

High
62°F
Low
43°F
Wind
9 mph
Humidity
60%
UV Index
4.8 (Moderate)
Precip
0% chance · 0 in
Now
62°F · feels 60°F
Sunrise
6:31am
Sunset
5:28pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Monday 62°F 43°F Overcast
Tuesday 58°F 44°F Overcast
Wednesday 62°F 55°F Drizzle: light
Thursday 71°F 60°F Drizzle: moderate
Friday 65°F 49°F Drizzle: dense
Saturday 52°F 37°F Rain showers: moderate
Sunday 41°F 27°F Fog

Next 24 Hours

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter!



RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

wrong short-code parameters for ads

DISCOVER

Local Living
News
Weather
Traffic
Sports
Real Estate
Jobs
Obituaries

ENGAGE

CONNECT

Editorial Inquiries
615-807-0805

Advertising Inquiries
615-535-4554

All Other Inquiries
615-899-2447

 

Follow Us

© Copyright Rutherford Source. All Rights Reserved.

×