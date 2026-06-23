OBITUARY: Mary Nell Stroud

Mary Nell Stroud, age 80, of Murfreesboro, Tennessee, passed away at her home on Sunday, June 21, 2026. She was the daughter of the late Ham and Minnie White Patterson and the mother of the late Anthony Dean Potts and Randy J. Potts.

Nell is survived by her sisters, Linda Tate and Hazel Brewer and her husband Hollis; brother, Charles Patterson; numerous nieces and nephews and her fur baby, Smokey.

She was also preceded in death by sister, Dorothy Barnes and brother, Leslie Patterson.

Service to celebrate Nell will be at Eleven O’clock the morning of Thursday, June 25, 2026, at Roselawn Funeral Home with Bro. Ronnie Jenkins officiating. Burial will follow in Roselawn Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be Wednesday evening from Four O’clock till Eight O’clock also at Roselawn Funeral Home. https://www.dignitymemorial.com/obituaries/murfreesboro-tn

Active Pallbearers will be Jackson, Justin, Hollis, Wesley, Dylan and Daniel. Honorary Pallbearers will be Anna Grace and Jena.

Nell loved to travel to the beach, especially Fort Lauderdale and Pensacola Beach, both in Florida. She loved to drink black coffee.

For more obituaries, visit https://rutherfordsource.com/obituaries/

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