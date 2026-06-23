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Home Eat & Drink Dierks Bentley Hologram Lands at Nashville Airport Through July

Dierks Bentley Hologram Lands at Nashville Airport Through July

By
Donna Vissman
-
0
4
photo courtesy of Row 94

There is always a good chance you will see a country artist when visiting Nashville International Airport. Now, we can tell you that you can see Dierks Bentley on each visit this summer. More Entertainment News

Bentley is bringing his life-sized hologram to its second airport location – Nashville International Airport this June and July. Through Friday, July 31, Bentley’s hologram will welcome visitors traveling to Nashville. The hologram is located outside Pharmacy Burger in the A/B rotunda. In addition to sharing the story of Bentley’s whiskey, ROW 94, the hologram will direct travelers to sampling opportunities and drink specials at The Pharmacy Burger Parlor.

Coming up on its two-year anniversary, ROW 94 now includes ROW Broken Branches and Full Proof in its lineup, with Broken Branches recently expanding nationwide. BNA is proud to offer ROW 94 in the Dierks Lemonade at The Pharmacy Burger Parlor.

 

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