WEATHER ALERT FOR TUESDAY 4-2-2024

Unfortunately, this is not an April’s Fool joke. Tomorrow is predicted to get nasty. And then there will be a major temperature drop. Tuesday there is an enhanced chance of severe weather with high winds and localized flooding the biggest threats. Tornadoes and large hail are also of concern. We will monitor beginning early tomorrow morning and keep you up-to-date on timing as the front gets closer. right now for our coverage area of middle Tennessee, we are looking mid-morning through your afternoon drive.

If schools decide to close early, we will report it.

Tonight

A slight chance of showers, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 4am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 67. South wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.