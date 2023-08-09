WEATHER 8-9-2023 Rains and Storms Return

We are expecting to see more storms return today thru Thursday. Heavy rains, wind gusts, hail, and a possible tornado are all in the mix. Then we catch a break and your Saturday is 50/50 right now.

For your Close to Home LIVE radar find your county here

Wednesday Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 3pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 85. South wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.