Nolensville Advances to Little League World Series

The Nolensville Little League team has done it again – they are headed to the Little League World Series (LLWS) for the third consecutive year.
Despite a rain delay, Nolensville beat Florida (4-1) on Tuesday night in the Southeast Region Championship. The team will now travel to Williamsport, PA for the LLWS.
The Little League World Series takes place in Williamsonport, PA August 16 – 27.
Nolensville Little League’s Path to the Championship Game:
Nolensville vs Alabama on 8/3: W 10-0
Nolensville vs Georgia on 8/5: L 2-6
Nolensville vs South Carolina on 8/5: W 8-1
Nolensville vs Virginia on 8/6: W 7-2
Nolensville vs Georgia 8/7: W 4-0
Nolensville vs Florida 8/8: 4-1
About Nolensville Little League
The team comprises of 11 and 12-year-olds from Nolensville, Franklin, and Brentwood. New this year, Stella Weaver, the pitcher and outfielder for the team, is the first girl to play on the team. This season, the team has won District 7 Championship, Tennessee State Championship.
Support the Team
The team has created t-shirts, car magnets, and yard signs you can purchase to support the team. Find the website here.
Sponsorship opportunities start at $250 for a player sponsor to a $1,000 title sponsor, where you will receive a banner with your company’s logo displayed at the baseball complex, recognition on the Nolensville Little League social media accounts, and a gift after the tournament run is over.
The team also has a GoFundMe to help covers costs. Currently, the goal is set to $10,000, and they have raised $9,640. Make a donation here.