Photos: Severe Weather Causes Damage and Flooding

By
Donna Vissman
-
0
101
photo from City of Spring Hill

Severe weather hit the mid-state area last night, leaving many without power and others to recover from the storm damage. Most local schools are closed today.

Tornadoes have been confirmed in Robertson, Giles and Maury counties on Wednesday, May 8. The tornado in Maury County was fatal, leaving one person dead and major damage throughout the area.

According to Maury County EMA, the tornado touched down around 5:45 p.m. in the area of Blackburn Lane, Lee Road, and Lucia Road. All side roads are currently closed and will remain closed indefinitely.

Son of Rutherford County’s director of schools was in critical condition Wednesday night after falling into a storm drain, reports WSMV.

Maury County OEM is asking all residents to stay off the roads and away from the area south of Spring Hill where the tornado passed through so that emergency crews can respond.

Nashville Weather Service stated, ” We have a crew out in the Columbia area to survey tornado damage. Crews will also be dispatched to other areas including Springfield. We expect to have basic path and intensity levels later this afternoon. All findings will be posted on social media as soon as possible.”

Take a look at photos from the area.

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter!

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here