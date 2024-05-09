Photos: Severe Weather Causes Damage and Flooding

Severe weather hit the mid-state area last night, leaving many without power and others to recover from the storm damage. Most local schools are closed today.

Tornadoes have been confirmed in Robertson, Giles and Maury counties on Wednesday, May 8. The tornado in Maury County was fatal, leaving one person dead and major damage throughout the area.

According to Maury County EMA, the tornado touched down around 5:45 p.m. in the area of Blackburn Lane, Lee Road, and Lucia Road. All side roads are currently closed and will remain closed indefinitely.

Son of Rutherford County’s director of schools was in critical condition Wednesday night after falling into a storm drain, reports WSMV.

Maury County OEM is asking all residents to stay off the roads and away from the area south of Spring Hill where the tornado passed through so that emergency crews can respond.

We have a crew out in the Columbia area to survey tornado damage. Crews will also be dispatched to other areas including Springfield. We expect to have basic path and intensity levels later this afternoon. All findings will be posted on social media as soon as possible. pic.twitter.com/5XjQ68GAe8 — NWS Nashville (@NWSNashville) May 9, 2024

Take a look at photos from the area.

#tspotter lots of relatively small hail in eagleville / college grove area. Also lots of water. Thankfully tornado stayed south of us. pic.twitter.com/xnWWkNo7UD — Derek Clark (@clarky07) May 8, 2024

Armstrong valley road blocked due to flooding #tspotter pic.twitter.com/K2nUp48E9Q — Murfreesboro Weather (@MboroSevereWx) May 9, 2024

WEDGE TORNADO caught live on stream as it hit Columbia, TN. This is the storm that is moving towards Williamson, Co. @NWSNashville @NashSevereWx #tspotter pic.twitter.com/K59evPJXBF — James Pettus (@PettusWX) May 8, 2024

@RuthSevereWx

Elam road at County farm road at the bridge. I’ve lived here a long time and have never seen it this bad. Definitely a turn around don’t drown scenario! #tspotter pic.twitter.com/plGxI7iYGh — Allison Pickle (@AllisonPickle5) May 9, 2024

