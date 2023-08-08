15 Unique Cat Facts in Honor of International Cat Day

August 8, 2023 is International Cat Day. In honor of our feline friends, here are 15 unusual facts about cats and their long history of co-existing with humans. And it is a very long history. In 2004, a French anthropologist discovered the first recorded cat grave, which was 9,500 years old. The first appearance of cat domestication was in 3,600 B.C.

While cats have a reputation for being aloof, they are in fact very devoted to their human families. There are stories of them waking people up to get out of a burning house, chasing away perceived predators, saving people from committing suicide, and in one embassy in Russia they “told” the staff about electronic bugs in the walls.

They have always been somewhat mysterious and otherworldly. In fact, according to Hebrew legend, God created cats to help Moses protect the food supply on the Ark. Through time they have been seen by many religions as a psychopomp, an entity that guides the dead into the afterlife.

Cats are, in fact, currently the most popular pet in the United States. There are 88 million pet cats in the country. Some famous cat lovers include Taylor Swift, Abraham Lincoln, and Florence Nightingale, who said they had more sympathy and empathy than most human beings.

Charlottesville Cat Care Clinic, The Drake Center, and the Georgia Veterinary Association all have blogs sharing many fun facts about cats. Here are some fun and unusual facts that most people probably do not know.