Victim Identified in Deadly Crash in Rutherford County

One person was killed in a crash on Interstate 840 in Rutherford County on Sunday.

The crash happened around 10 p.m. on I-840 near mile marker 50 and involved a passenger car and commercial vehicle, WKRN reports.

According to Tennessee Highway Patrol, that 29-year-old Hytika Johnson, of Ohio, was driving a 2012 Nissan Altima in the westbound lanes on I-840 when it exited off the left side of the roadway on a curve.

The report states the Nissan traveled across two westbound lanes of traffic and then ran into the rear of a tractor-trailer, which was parked on the right shoulder.

Johnson died from her injuries.

No other injuries were reported.