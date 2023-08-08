Top 5 Stories From Aug 8, 2023

Andrea Hinds
Here’s a look at the top stories from August 8, 2023.

1Tanger Outlets Nashville Announces Open Date

Rendering from Tanger Nashville

The wait is over for Tanger Nashville, an open date has been set for Friday, October 27. The announcement was made during an earnings call this week. Read More.

2Three Injured in Murfreesboro Crash

Three Injured in Murfreesboro Crash
Photo: Murfreesboro Police

 

Three people were injured following the single-vehicle crash in Murfreesboro on Saturday, August 5. Read more.

3$1 Million Powerball Winner Sold in Clarksville

Congrats to a lucky Powerball player in Clarksville, who matched five white ball numbers last night, Aug. 2, 2023, to win a cool one million dollars. Read more.

4August 8 is Officially National Whataburger Day

Inaugural celebrations include free Whataburgers, VIP Experiences and Student Lunch Debt Relief. Read more.

5Murfreesboro Police Department Captain Graduates from F.B.I. National Academy

Murfreesboro Police Department Captain graduates from F.B.I. National Academy

Murfreesboro Police Department (MPD) Captain Cary Gensemer is a graduate of the 285th session of the Federal Bureau of Investigation (F.B.I.) National Academy. Read More.

