Top 5 Stories From Aug 8, 2023

Here’s a look at the top stories from August 8, 2023.
The wait is over for Tanger Nashville, an open date has been set for Friday, October 27. The announcement was made during an earnings call this week. Read More.
Three people were injured following the single-vehicle crash in Murfreesboro on Saturday, August 5. Read more.
Congrats to a lucky Powerball player in Clarksville, who matched five white ball numbers last night, Aug. 2, 2023, to win a cool one million dollars. Read more.
August 8 is Officially National Whataburger Day
Inaugural celebrations include free Whataburgers, VIP Experiences and Student Lunch Debt Relief. Read more.
Murfreesboro Police Department (MPD) Captain Cary Gensemer is a graduate of the 285th session of the Federal Bureau of Investigation (F.B.I.) National Academy. Read More.