$1 Million Powerball Winner Sold in Clarksville

CLARKSVILLE – Congrats to a lucky Powerball player in Clarksville, who matched five white ball numbers last night, Aug. 2, 2023, to win a cool one million dollars.

The ticket was purchased at BP Shop, 2088 Wilma Rudolph Blvd. in Clarksville.

This is the 380th ticket worth $1 million or more sold since the Tennessee Education Lottery began selling tickets in 2004.

Meanwhile, excitement is high about the incredible $1.25 billion Mega Millions jackpot for Friday night’s drawing. The Lottery reminds players to have fun and play responsibly. It only takes one ticket to win.

