Smyrna Man Arrested Following Dangerous Street Racing Activity in South Nashville

As part of the MNPD’s continuing effort to combat street racing and dangerous behavior at unsanctioned car meets, Kyle K. Paulson, 20, of Smyrna, was arrested on August 5 on multiple counts of rioting and reckless endangerment.

Paulson is alleged to be part of a known street racing group that was seen on Corporate Place in South Nashville conducting “slideshows” in the parking lot. Officers observed Paulson whipping and sliding in an orange Mustang near a group of people.

The property owner did not give permission of the use of their lot at which the dangerous driving activity occurred.

Paulson was arrested and charged with criminal trespassing, four counts of felony reckless endangerment with a weapon, and two counts of rioting. He is currently being held in lieu of $111,000 bond.

Additional charges are anticipated as this investigation continues.

