Crumbl Cookie Weekly Menu Through August 12, 2023



Crumbl Cookies’ latest limited-time cookies for the week of August 7-12, 2023. Find a location near you right here! Each week, their menu rotates to give you 6 deliciously gourmet flavors to experience.

Semi-Sweet Chocolate Chunk – Chocolate chip, but make it chunky—a delicious cookie filled with irresistible semi-sweet chocolate chunks and a sprinkle of flaky sea salt.

Kentucky Butter Cake – A yellow butter cake cookie smothered with a melt-in-your-mouth buttery glaze.

Pink Doughnut – A soft vanilla cookie topped with a pink glaze and a splash of rainbow sprinkles, with a hole just like a doughnut!

Buckeye Brownie – A decadent treat with layers of chocolate brownie, peanut butter, and a smothering of melted semi-sweet chocolate.

Vanilla Crumb Cake – A cookie with white chocolate chips and Golden OREO® cookie pieces, topped with a swirl of vanilla cream cheese frosting and crumbly Golden OREO® pieces. OREO® is a trademark of Mondelēz International group, used under license.

Lemon Bar – A zesty lemon cookie smothered with lemon bar topping and a dash of powdered sugar.