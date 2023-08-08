Murfreesboro Police Department Captain graduates from F.B.I. National Academy

Murfreesboro Police Department (MPD) Captain Cary Gensemer is a graduate of the 285th session of the Federal Bureau of Investigation (F.B.I.) National Academy.

The graduation took place at the F.B.I. National Academy in Quantico, Virginia in March.

“Graduating from the F.B.I. National Academy has been an incredible experience,” Gensemer said. “The training, resources, and networking opportunities will help me become a better leader for my department.”

The National Academy is one of the premier law enforcement training programs in the world and offers 10-weeks of leadership, advanced communication, and fitness training.

Two-hundred forty-seven law enforcement officers from 47 states, the District of Columbia, and 28 countries were a part of the 285th Session.

Captain Gensemer began his career with MPD in 1999 as a patrol officer. Gensemer was promoted to Sergeant in the Uniform Division in 2004, Lieutenant in 2012, and to Captain in 2013. He served on the Special Operations Unit (SOU) from 2003 to 2023, with his last ten years as the Commander. He currently serves as the Commander of the Operations Division.

Gensemer is a Murfreesboro native and graduate of Oakland High School. He served in the United States Marine Corp and is a Desert Storm Veteran. He earned a bachelor’s degree from Middle Tennessee State University and a master’s degree from the University of San Diego. Gensemer is also a graduate of the Northwestern School of Police Staff and Command.