Two Arrested After Gunfire Strikes Murfreesboro Home

Two people have been arrested after gunshot detection technology helped Murfreesboro Police track down suspects connected to a shooting at a home early Tuesday morning.

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According to Murfreesboro Police, officers were alerted to gunfire around 12:11 a.m. Tuesday after gunshot detection sensors activated near a home on Rushwood Drive. Investigators said three people were inside the residence when shots were fired, but no injuries were reported.

Police said 34-year-old LaSpecial Cantrell, 35-year-old Harvey Haynes and a third person were allegedly inside a vehicle when shots were fired at the home during a drive-by shooting.

Investigators believe Cantrell’s boyfriend may have been the intended target. A preliminary investigation revealed Cantrell and her boyfriend had been involved in a verbal altercation on Sunday, according to police.

The department’s Real Time Crime Center analysts identified a Honda CR-V believed to be connected to the shooting. Search warrants were later carried out at homes on East Sevier Street and Old Lascassas Pike, where authorities arrested Cantrell and recovered the handgun believed to have been used in the shooting.

Haynes was later located and arrested by Patrol Division officers near South University Street and East State Street.

Cantrell and Haynes were each charged with three counts of reckless endangerment. Haynes also faces an additional charge of felon in possession of a firearm, along with prohibited weapon violations related to a Glock switch.

Haynes is being held at the Rutherford County Adult Detention Center on a $120,000 bond, while Cantrell’s bond was set at $60,000. Both are scheduled to appear in General Sessions Court on Aug. 20.

Police said the third person who was inside the vehicle at the time of the shooting has not been charged.

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