Authorities Seeking Information On Missing 15-Year-Old From Woodbury

The TBI is asking for assistance in locating a missing 15-year-old girl last seen in Cannon County.

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Miranda Lattimore, 15, was reported missing after last being seen in Woodbury on June 2, 2026. Authorities said there is currently no known direction of travel or clothing description available.

Lattimore is described as a white female standing 5 feet, 6 inches tall and weighing approximately 165 pounds. She has brown hair and blue eyes.

Anyone who has seen Miranda Lattimore or has information about her whereabouts is asked to contact the Cannon County Sheriff’s Office at 615-563-4322 or the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation at 1-800-TBI-FIND.

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