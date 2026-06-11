McDonald’s Catches Fire in Murfreesboro

The Murfreesboro Fire Rescue Department responded to a fire inside McDonald’s on Old Fort Parkway this week.

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Fire crew arrived to the scene and found cardboard boxes burning near a water heater and quickly extinguished the fire.

Investigators determined the water heater was missing a cover over the pilot light and that cardboard boxes had been stored too close to the unit. When the pilot light ignited, the nearby cardboard caught fire.

The fire was contained to the immediate area, and the building did not sustain damage.

No injuries were reported.

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