Visitation and Funeral Services Announced for Bill Cody

The Grand Ole Opry House will host visitation and funeral services honoring the life and legacy of Trent Barry Clutts, known to millions as Bill Cody, on Monday, June 15, 2026.Click for More News

Visitation will take place from 10:00 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. followed by a funeral service at 2:00 p.m. in the Opry House auditorium. Doors open at 1:00 p.m. Family, friends, colleagues, and fans are invited to gather and pay their respects to a cherished voice of country music and a beloved member of the Opry and WSM family.

In tribute to Bill Cody’s enduring impact on country music, the Grand Ole Opry and WSM Radio will present special programming throughout the day, with live broadcast coverage of the service airing on WSM Radio 650 AM, as well as video live-streaming on WSM’s Facebook, allowing listeners and viewers across the country and around the world to join in remembrance.

Bill Cody’s legacy as a broadcaster, storyteller, and steadfast ambassador of the genre will be honored in the place he helped define for generations of artists and fans alike.

Find the official obituary here.

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