Tuesday, October 25, 2022
Tuesday’s Safety Task Force Trunk-or-Treat Postponed to Thursday Due to Weather

Andrea Hinds
By Andrea Hinds
Stock Photo

Today’s (Tuesday, October 25) Trunk-or-Treat sponsored by Rutherford County Traffic Safety Task Force has been postponed to Thursday, October 27 due to weather.

The event will take place on Thursday, Oct 27 from 5pm – 7pm in front of the Tennessee Driver’s License station on Samsonite Drive in Murfreesboro.

Parents can drive safely through the event with their children 12 and under. First responders will visit with the trick-or-treaters and hand out candy.

Sgt. Shawn Boyd of the Tennessee Highway Patrol said “Tennessee Bear” will greet the children.

“We love to see all the kids in their costumes,” Boyd said. “Trunk or Treat gives us a chance to interact with the families in a safe and fun environment. It’s a good opportunity for the community to meet us and enjoy Halloween.”

Each agency will decorate a pumpkin and allow parents to text their favorite one for the competitive Best Pumpkin Contest.

Parents will receive brochures about securing their children in child seats and other safety messages.

Agencies expected for the event include Murfreesboro Fire Rescue Department, Rutherford County Fire & Rescue Department, Rutherford County Emergency Medical Services, Tennessee Highway Patrol, Murfreesboro Police Department, VA Police, Smyrna Police Department, Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office, Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency and Tennessee Department of Transportation.

Andrea is a “unicorn,” born and raised in Nashville, Tennessee. With a passion for words and story telling, she enjoys bringing stories to the Middle Tennessee community.
