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Home Weather 4/30/26: Overcast with a high of 65 and low of 50; current...

4/30/26: Overcast with a high of 65 and low of 50; current temp at 65, wind at 10 mph, chance of rain 7%.

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Source Staff
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Current conditions in Rutherford County at 2:45 PM show a temperature of 64.8°F with an overcast sky. Winds are blowing at 10.1 mph, and there is no recorded precipitation at this time.

For the remainder of the day, the high is expected to reach 65.1°F, while the low tonight will be around 53.6°F. Winds may increase slightly, reaching up to 15 mph during the day and tapering off to 8.5 mph tonight. The chance of precipitation remains low, at 7% for the day and only 1% this evening.

No official weather warnings are in effect at this time. The overcast conditions are expected to persist into the evening.

Today's Details

High
65°F
Low
49°F
Wind
15 mph
Humidity
33%
UV Index
6.8 (High)
Precip
7% chance · 0 in
Now
65°F · feels 60°F
Sunrise
5:53am
Sunset
7:31pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Thursday 65°F 49°F Overcast
Friday 70°F 48°F Overcast
Saturday 63°F 45°F Drizzle: moderate
Sunday 65°F 41°F Mainly clear
Monday 72°F 46°F Overcast
Tuesday 68°F 56°F Drizzle: light
Wednesday 71°F 53°F Fog

Next 24 Hours

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