4/30/26: Overcast with a high of 65 and low of 50; current temp at 65, wind at 10 mph, chance of rain 7%.

Current conditions in Rutherford County at 2:45 PM show a temperature of 64.8°F with an overcast sky. Winds are blowing at 10.1 mph, and there is no recorded precipitation at this time.

For the remainder of the day, the high is expected to reach 65.1°F, while the low tonight will be around 53.6°F. Winds may increase slightly, reaching up to 15 mph during the day and tapering off to 8.5 mph tonight. The chance of precipitation remains low, at 7% for the day and only 1% this evening.

No official weather warnings are in effect at this time. The overcast conditions are expected to persist into the evening.

Today's Details High 65°F Low 49°F Wind 15 mph Humidity 33% UV Index 6.8 (High) Precip 7% chance · 0 in Now 65°F · feels 60°F Sunrise 5:53am Sunset 7:31pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Thursday 65°F 49°F Overcast Friday 70°F 48°F Overcast Saturday 63°F 45°F Drizzle: moderate Sunday 65°F 41°F Mainly clear Monday 72°F 46°F Overcast Tuesday 68°F 56°F Drizzle: light Wednesday 71°F 53°F Fog

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