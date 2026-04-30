Rutherford Weekend: 5 Happenings this Weekend

Looking for something to do this weekend? There are plenty of events in and around Rutherford County. Check out these 5 events.

Murfreesboro Saturday Market

Saturday, May 2, 8:00 AM–12:00 PM

Murfreesboro Public Square

Public Square, Murfreesboro, TN

The Murfreesboro Saturday Market returns for the season, running every Saturday from May through October around the Historic Rutherford County Courthouse. Shoppers can find locally grown produce, meats, fresh eggs, baked goods, handmade items from local artisans, and enjoy live music each week while supporting local vendors.

Boro BBQ Brawl

Saturday, May 2, 10:00 AM–4:00 PM

Hop Springs

6790 John Bragg Hwy, Murfreesboro, TN

Enjoy the sights, sounds, and flavors of some of the best BBQ in Middle Tennessee! Watch top pitmasters compete in the KCBS-sanctioned competition while enjoying live music, craft vendors, food trucks, a People’s Choice contest, and a family fun zone. Learn more here

Boro Art Crawl

Friday, May 1, 5:00 PM

Downtown Murfreesboro

225 W College St, Murfreesboro, TN

Experience the creative energy of downtown Murfreesboro at the Boro Art Crawl, a free community event that brings together local artists, businesses, and art lovers. Stroll the Square and explore shops, galleries, and pop-up locations featuring original artwork, including paintings, photography, and handcrafted goods. Many locations offer live demonstrations, special exhibits, and interactive experiences, creating a lively and welcoming atmosphere for all ages while supporting the local arts community.

Barnyard Baby Animals Bash

Saturday, May 2–Sunday, May 3, 10:00 AM–5:00 PM

Lucky Ladd Farms

4306 Rocky Glade Rd, Eagleville, TN

Experience spring at Lucky Ladd Farms during the Barnyard Baby Animals Bash. Families can meet adorable baby animals like chicks, bunnies, and lambs while enjoying hands-on encounters, farm activities, and outdoor adventures across the scenic property. This kid-friendly event offers a fun way to celebrate the season with animals and family-friendly attractions. Learn more here

Renaissance Festival

Saturday-Sunday, May 2-3, 10am – 6pm

2135 New Castle Road, Arrington

Travel back to 16th-century England where the Village of Covington Glen comes alive with the bustle of a Renaissance Marketplace. Artisans from all over the country display their wares from silks and swords to jewels and unique forms of art. A variety of flavors, aromas and tastes greet festivalgoers as the voices of renaissance musicians and merrymakers echo through the trees. Learn more here

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