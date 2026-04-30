Theresa Wilson born December 20, 1967 departed this life on Wednesday – April 29, 2026 at the Greg & Noreen Wells Hospice Care Center in Hazard, Kentucky being 58-years old. Theresa was born in Murfreesboro, Tennessee the daughter of Martha Sue Phillips. Other than her mother, Theresa was also preceded in death by her father, Frank Wilson; husband, Ronald Gene Northern; son, Ricky Wilson; brother, Frank Wilson. Theresa was a very strong lady with a hard work ethic, she loved her animals, gardening and flowers. Theresa loved helping others, and was often found making others laugh.

Theresa Wilson leaves the following relatives to cherish her memory: daughter, Jessica White & husband Michael of Yerkes, KY; daughter-in-law, Jessa Wilson of Pleasant Shade, TN; three sisters: Marilyn White & husband Kevin of Yerkes, Karen Wilson of Manchester, TN and Melissa Holbrooks of Lebanon, TN; four grandsons: Hunter White, Jason Wilson, Jacob Sexton, and Mason Wilson; also a host of nieces, nephews, and other relatives & friends survive.

Funeral Services for Theresa Wilson will be conducted on Saturday – May 2, 2026 at 2:00 P.M. at the Engle-Bowling Funeral Home with B.J. Campbell officiating. The Visitation will be at the Engle-Bowling Funeral Home on Saturday from 12:00 – 2:00 P.M. The Interment will follow in the Prater Cemetery located at Woodbury, Tennessee.

Engle-Bowling Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.

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This obituary was published by Engle-Bowling Funeral Home – Hazard.

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