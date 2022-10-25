Lascassas Man Charged With Public Indecency

From Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office

Two counts of public indecency were filed against a man accused of exposing himself to two sisters Oct. 4 outside their Walter Hill home, sheriff’s detectives said.

Robert Snyder, 30, of Lascassas was charged after an investigation by Detectives Stephen Lewis and Amanda McPherson.

Deputy Grant Quintal reported their mother said the man allegedly exposed himself to her daughters when they were outside. They left.

Information about the unidentified man was posted on Facebook. Through tips, the detectives identified Snyder and charged him.

He was released on $3,000 bond from Rutherford County Adult Detention Center. A hearing is set Nov. 14 in General Sessions Court.

