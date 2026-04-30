Detective Sgt. DJ Jackson Earns Hometown Hero Award

Rutherford County Sheriff’s Detective Sgt. D.J. Jackson’s dedication to helping child abuse victims earned him a Hometown Heroes Award Friday from the Child Advocacy Center of Rutherford County.

Jackson received the award during the annual Hometown Heroes Walk for Children.

Other award winners were Our Kids Executive Director Sue Fort White, Child Protective Services Case Manager Christal Wilson, former CAC Board of Directors and attorney Catherine Post and CAC Grant Writer Aeryn McMurtry.

CAC Executive Director Sharon De Boer said Jackson impressed her with his thorough investigative skills and the empathetic way he worked with children and families.

One example of his compassion was when he investigated the sudden death of a 1-year-old baby boy. The death devasted his parents and emotionally impacted first responders.

During the investigation, he treated the parents with compassion and respect. The investigation showed the parents were not at fault. The father gave Jackson a tree to plant in his son’s memory.

Jackson is a well-respected member and supporter of the Child Protective Investigative Team.

“This Hometown Hero went with the CPIT Management Team to visit CACs and Family Justice Centers across the state with co-located Child Protective Investigative Teams and brought great ideas back to our CPIT Team,” De Boer said.

Sheriff’s Detective Lt. Steve Craig said Jackson has been a strong advocate for the children of Rutherford County for nearly 30 years.

“He has had a strong dedication to protecting and fighting for justice to help all of the children who have needed help in their times of need,” Craig said.

Jackson has been a steady constant voice serving on multiple boards for all victims in need of help, he said.

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“Sgt. Jackson’s dedication, support and passion for helping victims and finding justice has shown through for many years and is a primary reason why he was selected as a Hometown Hero,” Craig said.

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