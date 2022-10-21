Friday, October 21, 2022
Don’t Miss This Drive-thru Trunk or Treat Event

rutherford county trunk or treat

Firefighters, paramedics and police officers heroes will delight trick-or-treaters during the Halloween Trunk or Treat sponsored by the Rutherford County Traffic Safety Task Force.

Parents can drive safely through the event with their children 12 and under where the first responders will visit with the trick-or-treaters and hand out candy.

The event will be from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., Tuesday, Oct. 25 in front of the Tennessee Driver’s License station on Samsonite Drive in Murfreesboro.

Sgt. Shawn Boyd of the Tennessee Highway Patrol said “Tennessee Bear” will greet the children.

“We love to see all the kids in their costumes,” Boyd said. “Trunk or Treat gives us a chance to interact with the families in a safe and fun environment. It’s a good opportunity for the community to meet us and enjoy Halloween.”

Each agency will decorate a pumpkin and allow parents to text their favorite one for the competitive Best Pumpkin Contest.

Parents will receive brochures about securing their children in child seats and other safety messages.

Agencies expected for the event include Murfreesboro Fire Rescue Department, Rutherford County Fire & Rescue Department, Rutherford County Emergency Medical Services, Tennessee Highway Patrol, Murfreesboro Police Department, VA Police, Smyrna Police Department, Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office, Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency and Tennessee Department of Transportation.

