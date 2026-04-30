BJ’s Restaurant Adds New Wagyu Burger for National Burger Month

BJ’s Restaurant & Brewhouse is celebrating National Burger Month in May 2026 with the debut of a new Wagyu Burger, a premium addition to its burger lineup available starting April 30. More Eat & Drink News

What Is BJ’s New Wagyu Burger?

The Wagyu Burger is built on a grilled beef patty made from BJ’s proprietary blend of Wagyu, brisket and short rib. It’s topped with caramelized onions, Gruyère cheese, lettuce and black garlic aioli, all served on a brioche bun with a side of crispy fries. The burger starts at $19.99.

When Is the BJ’s Wagyu Burger Available?

The Wagyu Burger is available now at BJ’s Restaurant & Brewhouse locations starting April 30, 2026, timed to kick off National Burger Month in May.

What Other Burger Deals Does BJ’s Offer?

The Wagyu Burger joins BJ’s existing burger lineup, which includes the $13 Pizookie® Meal Deal featuring the All-American Smash Burger and $12.99 Loaded Burger Wednesdays at select locations. Guests can visit bjsrestaurants.com to check availability and explore the full menu.

Where Can You Find BJ’s Restaurant & Brewhouse?

Guests can find their nearest location and browse the full menu at www.bjsrestaurants.com. BJ’s is also active on Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.

Source: PRN

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