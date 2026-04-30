Whataburger Kids Whatameal Gets New Toys and Packaging

Whataburger is refreshing its Kids Whatameal experience starting Tuesday, May 5, 2026, with new interactive packaging, collectible surprise toys, and playful box designs built for its youngest fans. The updated meal keeps all the classic menu options families already love while adding a new layer of fun to every visit. More Eat & Drink News

What’s New in the Whataburger Kids Whatameal?

The redesigned Kids Whatameal arrives in a bold orange-and-white box featuring games, mazes, and surprises printed on the outside to keep kids entertained while they eat. Every meal now includes a surprise gift or toy, with the first wave featuring exclusive Whataburger sticker packs in five distinct designs to collect. New surprise gifts will rotate throughout the year, giving kids something fresh to look forward to on each visit.

What Food Comes in a Kids Whatameal?

The menu lineup stays intact with the same freshly-made options parents and kids already know. Entree choices include the Justaburger, Whatachick’n Strips 2 Piece, Whatachick’n Bites 4 Piece, or Grilled Cheese. Each meal also comes with a small French Fry or Mott’s Applesauce pouch, a kid’s drink, and a sweet treat.

How Much Does a Kids Whatameal Cost?

Kids Whatameals are priced between $3.89 and $6.49 depending on the entree selected.

How Can You Order a Whataburger Kids Whatameal?

Families can order through the drive-thru, online, or via the Whataburger App. New app users who create an account automatically receive a free Whataburger and begin earning points toward future orders. Visit Whataburger.com for more details.

Source: Whataburger

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