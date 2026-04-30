Kacey Musgraves Announces New Tour Stop in Nashville

Kacey Musgraves announced a new tour in support of her soon-to-be-released album, Middle of Nowhere, out on May 1st.

The 30-date tour will stop in Nashville at Bridgestone Arena for two nights on September 27th and September 28th. Special guests for the tour at the Nashville stop will be Flatland Calvary.



Here’s what you need to know about tickets: visit the website here for more information.

Artist Presale: Wednesday, May 6th at 10am local

Artist Presale Ends: Thursday, May 7th at 10pm local

Public Onsale: Friday, May 8th at 10am local here.



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