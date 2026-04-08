Tristar Stonecrest Medical Center Named Amoung Nation’s Best For Patient Safety By Healthgrades

TriStar StoneCrest Medical Center, part of HCA Healthcare, has earned the 2026 Patient Safety Excellence Award™ from Healthgrades. The award places TriStar StoneCrest in the top 10% of hospitals nationwide for patient safety for the fourth consecutive year.

TriStar StoneCrest was also recently named one of America’s 250 Best Hospitals for overall clinical performance and recognized for exceptional outcomes in outpatient joint replacement, orthopedic surgery, critical care, gastrointestinal services, gastrointestinal surgery, pulmonary care, surgical care and stroke care.

“We are committed to excellence in every action, for every patient, every time,” said Shana Harper, vice president of quality and patient safety at TriStar StoneCrest. “Our multidisciplinary team, including nurses, medical staff, residents, infection prevention leaders and quality and patient safety teams, works together each day to strengthen patient safety and deliver high-quality, patient-centered care. This recognition reflects the dedication of our colleagues and their focus on achieving the best possible patient outcomes.”

Click for More News

Healthgrades determines its Patient Safety Excellence Award based on risk-adjusted complication and mortality rates at approximately 4,500 hospitals nationwide across 13 patient safety indicators.

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter! Email