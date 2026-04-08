Ray Stevens Suffers Fall and Broken Neck

Legendary entertainer, two-time GRAMMY® Award winner, and Country Music Hall of Fame member Ray Stevens is recovering after a fall on Sunday, March 29 that resulted in a broken neck. He was briefly hospitalized in the Nashville area and is now recovering at home.

Doctors have advised Stevens to wear a neck brace for approximately four weeks. Despite the injury, he remains fully mobile and in good spirits as he continues his recovery.

Stevens’ upcoming album Favorites Old & New remains on schedule to release this Friday, April 10, via Curb Records.

The 13-track collection blends timeless classics with fresh material, showcasing Stevens’ signature charm, wit, and musical versatility. Favorites Old & New features a curated mix of beloved standards alongside new selections from a range of talented songwriters, offering both nostalgia and discovery in one cohesive project.

“I had a lot of fun creating this album, ‘Favorites Old & New,’” explains Stevens. “It really does contain a few of my favorite old songs as well as favorite new ones penned by some talented writers. I just hope Ray Stevens fans enjoy it as much as Ray Stevens!”

On Favorites Old & New, Stevens breathes new life into classics such as “The Look of Love,” “It Had To Be You,” and “Come Rain or Come Shine,” delivering them with his trademark style. The album also introduces fresh selections including “I Guess You’ve Never Been in Love With the Moon,” “Moving Out is Easier Than Moving On,” and “Time Machine,” highlighting contemporary songwriting while maintaining the nostalgic charm fans love.

Fans can pre-save and pre-add the album now HERE.

With a career spanning more than six decades, Stevens continues to captivate audiences through his unique blend of humor and heartfelt storytelling. This latest release reinforces his enduring artistry while reflecting both his musical roots and ongoing passion for discovering meaningful songs.

Stevens appreciates any thoughts and prayers during his recovery.

Any cards of well wishes can be directed to:

Ray Stevens

5724 River Rd

Nashville, TN

37209

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