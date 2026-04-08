State Leadership Announce Tennessee as Host of 48th SEUS/Japan Annual Joint Meeting

Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee and Deputy Gov. and Department of Economic and Community Development (TNECD) Commissioner Stuart C. McWhorter announced today that Tennessee will be the host state for the 48th Annual Joint Meeting between the Southeast U.S./Japan Association (SEUS/Japan) and its Japanese counterpart, the Japan-U.S. Southeast Association (Japan-USSE).

Taking place in Nashville on October 25-27, 2026, Bill Haslam, former governor of Tennessee, will serve as Chairman of the meeting alongside his Japan Joint Co-Chairs, Bridgestone Corporation (Bridgestone) Global CEO and Representative Executive Officer Yasuhiro Morita and Masaaki Tsuya, who served as Bridgestone’s Global CEO from March 2012 through March 2020, and who continues to serve as Chairman of the Japan-USSE Association.

“For decades, Tennessee has built a strong and enduring relationship with Japan grounded in mutual respect, shared values and economic partnership,” said Gov. Lee. “From advanced manufacturing to innovation and workforce development, Japanese companies have played a vital role in Tennessee’s success, and our state remains committed to strengthening these ties for generations to come. As we convene this meeting, there is no better choice for chairman than former Gov. Haslam, whose steadfast leadership elevated Tennessee’s global profile and deepened our ties with Japan.”

Haslam served two terms as Tennessee’s 49th Governor, elected in 2010 and reelected in 2014 by the largest margin in state history, leading the state through a period of strong economic growth. His administration expanded workforce development through free community and technical college, enacted the largest tax cut in state history and invested in critical transportation infrastructure.

Since leaving office, Haslam has returned to the private sector and remains active on local and national boards, serving as director of the Institute of American Civics, a professor at the Baker School of Policy and Public Affairs and chairman of the Nashville Predators.

“Tennessee and Japan share a rich, longstanding partnership that has created thousands of jobs, strengthened economies and expanded opportunity across the state,” said former Gov. Haslam. “I am honored to serve as this year’s Chair alongside Mr. Morita and Mr. Tsuya and excited to welcome our Japanese partners to Tennessee for the 48th Annual Joint Meeting.”

Bridgestone Corporation, whose western global operations are headquartered in downtown Nashville, is one of Japan’s iconic brands that has made a lasting impact in the Volunteer State since 1983 through its economic contributions and commitment to community development. Through its wholly owned subsidiaries, Bridgestone employs more than 3,800 Tennesseans across its manufacturing, retail sales and headquarters operations statewide and more than 14,200 in the seven SEUS/Japan member states. The company is in its fifth year as the Japan-USSE Co-Chair Company of the SEUS/Japan Annual Joint Meeting.

“It is a distinct honor to serve as Joint Co-Chair of this significant meeting in Nashville, a city that feels like a second home to Bridgestone,” said Morita. “As we move toward a future of sustainable mobility and innovation, the partnership between Japan and the Southeast U.S. remains vital. I look forward to working alongside former Gov. Haslam and Mr. Tsuya as we welcome leaders from both sides of the Pacific to discuss how we can drive shared prosperity and growth for the next 50 years.”

“It has been my privilege to be a part of the SEUS/Japan Annual Joint Meeting since 2022, and I am excited to now be representing Japan alongside Mr. Morita and working with my friend, former Gov. Haslam,” said Tsuya. “I look forward to returning to Tennessee and Nashville for this important meeting, one which celebrates the 50th anniversary of the establishment of the SEUS/Japan and Japan-USSE Associations and recognizes the friendships and mutual benefits that have been the result of this decades long collaboration.”

Japan remains Tennessee’s top partner for foreign direct investment (FDI) with nearly 210 Japanese businesses statewide that account for more than 50,000 jobs and more than $21 billion in capital investment.

“Tennessee’s relationship with Japan continues to be a cornerstone of our global economic success, with more than 200 Japanese businesses statewide that employ over 50,000 Tennesseans,” said Deputy Gov. McWhorter. “Supporting our Japanese partners is central to our mission of attracting investment and creating high-quality jobs, and we look forward to building upon these relationships to unlock new opportunities for continued collaboration and economic growth.”

The state currently operates five FDI offices based in key countries across Europe and Asia, including the FDI office located in Yokohama, Japan, which was established in 1999 and is the state’s longest serving FDI operation. Their local presence strengthens relationships and builds trust with global companies through direct in-market engagement.

Serving in a similar capacity to the state’s international representatives, Tennessee is also fortunate to be home to Consul General Shinji Watanabe, the Consul General of Japan in Nashville, who plays an important role in strengthening ties between Japan and the Volunteer State.

“I am delighted that Tennessee will serve as the host of the 48th SEUS/Japan Annual Joint Meeting. This meeting provides a valuable opportunity to further deepen the long-standing and strong partnership between Japan and the Southeast U.S.,” said Consul-General Watanabe. “I look forward to the meeting generating new momentum for innovative collaboration, further expanding Japan-U.S. cooperation and contributing to even stronger economic growth in both countries.”

The 2026 meeting offers delegates an opportunity to meet with influential government and business leaders from Japan and the other Southeast U.S. member states and is expected to draw hundreds of top-level executives, governors and government officials. Discussions will focus on emerging technologies, supply chain resilience and the expanding role of the Southeast in the global automotive and clean energy sectors. The Annual Joint Meeting location rotates among Japan and the seven SEUS/Japan member states, with Tennessee last hosting the gathering in 2010.

For more information on the SEUS/Japan 2026 meeting and registration details, please visit seusjapan.org.

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