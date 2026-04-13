La Vergne Currently in D1 Drought Status

Rutherford County is currently in a D1 (Moderate Drought / Drought Alert) stage under the City of La Vergne’s drought management plan.

D1 conditions indicate below normal rainfall and the early stages of drought. No restrictions are currently in place, and no changes to water use are required at this time. City staff continue to monitor conditions daily.

If conditions worsen, the City may move to additional stages within the drought management plan. These stages range from voluntary water reductions to mandatory restrictions and emergency water management, depending on water supply and system demand.

If conditions change, the City may move to additional stages within the drought management plan. These stages include:

Phase 0 (D0) – Normal Conditions : No restrictions; water supply remains stable.

: No restrictions; water supply remains stable. Phase 1 (D1) – Moderate / Drought Alert : No restrictions; conditions are monitored.

: No restrictions; conditions are monitored. Phase 2 (D2) – Severe : Voluntary water reductions requested.

: Voluntary water reductions requested. Phase 3 (D3) – Extreme : Mandatory water restrictions in effect.

: Mandatory water restrictions in effect. Phase 4 (D4) – Exceptional: Emergency water management measures implemented.

View the full drought management plan online, including all stages and response measures.

The City will continue to monitor conditions closely and take appropriate action as needed. Updates will be shared on the City of La Vergne website, Channel 3, and official social media platforms.

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