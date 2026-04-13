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Home News Two Vehicles Crash Into Home On Clark Boulevard

Two Vehicles Crash Into Home On Clark Boulevard

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Photo: Murfreesboro Fire Rescue Department

Emergency crews responded to a crash in Murfreesboro after a vehicle struck a home along Clark Boulevard over the weekend.

According to the Murfreesboro Fire Rescue Department, units were dispatched to the scene in the “S” curve area of Clark Boulevard, where two vehicles were found against a residence with heavy damage.

One individual was treated at the scene by fire personnel and later transported to a local hospital by Rutherford County Emergency Medical Services with non-life-threatening injuries.

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Crews also evaluated the home for structural damage and determined there was no structural compromise to the residence.

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