Top 5 Stories From Sept 13, 2023

Here’s a look at the top stories from September 13, 2023.
A lucky Lotto America player in Madison won the game’s whopping jackpot of $9.71 million Saturday night, Sept. 9, 2023. The winning ticket was sold at Walmart Supercenter, 2232 Gallatin Pike in Madison. Read More.
Murfreesboro Fire Rescue Department (MFRD) Fire Chief Mark McCluskey announced the promotion of Nathan Duncan and Jim White to the position of Captain. Read more.
The Smyrna Police Department is seeking to identify two females for theft from Smyrna Divine Wine and Spirits on 8/12/2023 located at 292 East Sam Ridley Parkway in Smyrna, TN. Read More.
After more than a year of study and analysis, Rutherford County Schools has developed concepts for county-wide rezoning that would likely begin in August 2025. Read more.
Miller’s Ale House, the sports-themed casual dining restaurant known for great prices, friendly service and generous portions, introduces its first-ever brunch menu. Read more.