Top 5 Stories From Sept 13, 2023

By
Andrea Hinds
-
0
7975

Here’s a look at the top stories from September 13, 2023.

1$9.71 Million Lotto America Jackpot Won in Madison Tennessee

A lucky Lotto America player in Madison won the game’s whopping jackpot of $9.71 million Saturday night, Sept. 9, 2023. The winning ticket was sold at Walmart Supercenter, 2232 Gallatin Pike in Madison. Read More.

2MFRD Fire Chief Names Two New Captains

Murfreesboro Fire Rescue Department (MFRD) Fire Chief Mark McCluskey announced the promotion of Nathan Duncan and Jim White to the position of Captain. Read more.

3Smyrna Police Search for Two Women in Liquor Store Theft

The Smyrna Police Department is seeking to identify two females for theft from Smyrna Divine Wine and Spirits on 8/12/2023 located at 292 East Sam Ridley Parkway in Smyrna, TN. Read More.

4Rutherford County Schools Announces Rezoning Concept Maps

After more than a year of study and analysis, Rutherford County Schools has developed concepts for county-wide rezoning that would likely begin in August 2025. Read more.

5Miller’s Ale House Now Serving Brunch 7 Days a Week

Miller's Ale House, the sports-themed casual dining restaurant known for great prices, friendly service and generous portions, introduces its first-ever brunch menu.

Miller’s Ale House, the sports-themed casual dining restaurant known for great prices, friendly service and generous portions, introduces its first-ever brunch menu. Read more.

