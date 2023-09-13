Rutherford County Schools Announces Rezoning Concept Maps

After more than a year of study and analysis, Rutherford County Schools has developed concepts for county-wide rezoning that would likely begin in August 2025.

The school district is hosting three parent input sessions at schools next week to gather important feedback.

“These input sessions are a vital part of this process,” Director of Schools Dr. Jimmy Sullivan said. “The concept maps we have put together are not the final recommendation. We want to hear from parents and ensure they are involved in this important decision.”

About a year ago, the school district hired a consulting firm — RSP & Associates — that specializes in school zone analysis and planning. The firm has spent the past year visiting each of our schools, reviewing each building’s capacity, existing zoning, and building trends in the county.

The consultants worked alongside the RCS leadership team to analyze the data and creating the new zoning concepts.

“We want hard data to be the driving factor in this rezoning, as we work to use our existing facilities efficiently and plan for new schools accordingly,” said Sullivan, adding a huge portion of the rezoning plan hinges on the opening of a new elementary school in August 2025 on the recently acquired Batey Farm property.

At the public input sessions, representatives from RSP will give a comprehensive presentation to parents, and then will invite parents to review the proposals at stations to gather feedback.

The parent input sessions schedule is as follows:

Monday, Sept. 18, 6:30 p.m. – LaVergne High School

Tuesday, Sept. 19, 6:30 p.m. – Stewarts Creek High School

Wednesday, Sept. 20, 6:30 p.m. – Siegel High School

Parents can review the zoning concepts and the full report from RSP on the RCS website rezoning page.