September 12, 2023 – The Smyrna Police Department is seeking to identify two females for theft from Smyrna Divine Wine and Spirits on 8/12/2023 located at 292 East Sam Ridley Parkway in Smyrna, TN.

If you have information that might help identify either of these subjects, please contact Detective Steve Martin at (615) 267-5432 or at steve.martin@townofsmyrna.org.

Source: Smyrna Police Department