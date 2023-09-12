Elementary Students at Goodlettsville School Relocated Due to Gas Leak

A gas leak caused operations at Old Center Elementary to be temporarily relocated on Tuesday, Sept. 12, according to WSMV.

All students, faculty and educational activities were relocated to Goodlettsville Elementary, according to a spokesperson with Metro Nashville Public Schools. The district said methane gas was released from a well near the school following nearby construction.

While initial testing determined there no gas was detected at the main school building, additional testing overnight resulted in the Fire Department requesting the closure of campus until the situation is resolved.

Details on transportation and relocation from MNPS are as follows: