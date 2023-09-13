MFRD Fire Chief Names Two New Captains

Murfreesboro Fire Rescue Department (MFRD) Fire Chief Mark McCluskey announced the promotion of Nathan Duncan and Jim White to the position of Captain.

“Duncan and White’s dedication and hard work have earned them this well-deserved promotion,” McCluskey said. “Their leadership, experience, and commitment to our department will continue to elevate our team’s performance and service to the community.”

McCluskey said he looks forward to the new Captains’ continued contributions and success to MFRD.

Duncan and White will officially assume their new roles on September 22.