Olive Garden Announces Return of Never Ending Pasta Bowl September 25, 2023

Olive Garden is bringing back its popular Never Ending Pasta Bowl promotion on September 25, 2023.

Olive Garden eClub members will get exclusive early access to the promotion starting September 18. With the Never Ending Pasta Bowl, guests can enjoy unlimited servings of pasta, sauces, and toppings. The promotion is available for dine-in only.

More information at Olive Garden’s Never Ending Pasta Countdown page.

Visit your local Olive Garden starting Monday, September 25th, to enjoy never-ending combinations of your favorite pastas, sauces, and toppings.